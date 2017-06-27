Pencie Elizabeth McDonald Bowdin, a life-long resident of 4579 Traveler’s Rest Road in Samson, passed away on Tuesday, June 20th at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Beth, as everyone knew her, was born March 23rd, 1937, the only child of Ralph and Wyona McDonald. Beth was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. Ralph O. and Mrs. Wyona Redmon McDonald, and her young daughter, Donna Elizabeth Bowdin. She is survived by her loving son, Kristopher Ralph Bowdin, a host of cousins, countless friends from her personal and professional life, and her Piney Grove United Methodist Church family, where she has been a faithful member for 70 years since joining on June 25th, 1947. She was deeply loved by all who knew her, and she will be deeply missed by all who loved her.

Beth was a very accomplished woman who excelled at everything she was passionate about. She became an educator after graduation from the University of Montevallo with a B.S. in Home Economics and General Science in 1958 and she received a Masters Degree in General Science in 1967. She taught the Geneva County area’s youth Home Economics, Science, and Reading for 39 years, the last 30 of which were at Kinston High School.

Throughout those years, Beth was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, she was a very gifted artist & crafts-woman, an active member of the Samson Garden Club until such time as her health precluded her from actively participating, and in addition to her passion for beautiful flowers and gardens, she was very passionate about the United Methodist Women’s Club, where she had served as President of the Alabama West Conference.

Of all these things for which she held passion, however, her greatest passion in life was her family, and she was a devoted daughter and mother.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, June 24, 2017 at Piney Grove United Methodist Church with Rev. Robert Risner and Rev. Clay Kelley officiating. Burial followed in the Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Warren Holloway Ward Funeral Home of Geneva directing. The family received friends at the church on Saturday.