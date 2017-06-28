Mr. Charles Dennis Cobb, 67, of Opp, passed away Monday June 19, 2017, in Southeast Alabama Medical Center in Dothan.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Friday June 23, 2017, at Harmony Baptist Church with Brother Greg Cotter and Brother Bill Pritchett officiating the service.

The interment followed in Harmony Church Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Rhonda Cobb of Opp; two sons and daughters-in-law, Matthew and Christy Cobb of Andalusia, Patrick and Amanda Cobb of Daphne; four grandchildren, Ryan, Annslee, Emma Grace, and Abigail Cobb; a brother and sister-in-law, Alan and Cindy Cobb of Enterprise; three sisters and brother-in-law, Betty Rakstis of Andalusia, Catherine and Glen Free of Ralph, AL, and Denise McKinnon of Andalusia

He is preceded in death by his parents, Guy and Thadie Harrelson Cobb and his sister, Virginia Knight.

Pallbearers were Scott Holmes, Jeremy Holmes, Mike Dye, Steve Dye, Scott Dye, Jeffrey Ludlum, Chris Odom, and Hilton Bozeman.

Those who were unable to attend the services may sign the guest registry online at www.foremanfuneralhome.com.