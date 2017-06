Mr. Henry Neal Morris, 79, passed away peacefully on May 30, 2017.

Memorial services were held Tuesday, June 5, 2017, at 11 a.m. at the Alabama Veterans Memorial Cemetary in Spanish Fort with Pastor Carrol Parker officiating.

Henry was born to Charlie and Ethel (Plant) Morris. He also had two brothers, Billy and Autry.

Henry is survived by his wife Joyce Lillian (Nelson) Morris, son Joey and daughter-in-law Paula, and his son Frank.

He was preceded in death by his son Marty.