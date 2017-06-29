Manhunt under way for escapee

An escaped prisoner from Houston County is being sought after a carjacking there and a traffic crash near Fadette Wednesday night.

Roger Dale Hall, 45, was serving a sentence for receiving stolen property through Houston County Community Corrections work release program. He didn’t return to the facility Monday night.

Alabama State Troopers responded to the accident near New Hinson Baptist Church on County Roads 48 and 81 about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Helms says when troopers arrived, Hall ran into the woods.

Several agencies helped Geneva County Sheriff’s Office, including the US Marshals, Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Dothan Police Department, and Slocomb Police Department.