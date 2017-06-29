Over 4,000 marijuana plants found near Samson

Sheriff Tony Helms said Wednesday that an ALEA state helicopter detected a field of approximately 4,650 marijuana plants south of Samson off Hwy. 87.

On Wednesday, a state helicopter was flying over Covington County looking for marijuana. The copter moved over Geneva County due to approaching bad weather.

Soon after, officials contacted the sheriff informing him that they found a large amount of planted marijuana at the intersection of County Roads 87 and 4, south of Goat Hill Road. They advised him to send as many officers as he could to the scene.

Investigations continue.

Personnel harvested the plants, which covered several acres, but no arrests were made.