Mrs. Amanda Kaye Anderson, 55, of Opp, died Thursday, June 29, 2017 at her residence.

Memorial services were held at 10:30 am Monday, July 3, 2017 from Southside Baptist Church in Opp.

Visitation began at 10 a.m. Jonathan Hornsby officiated.

Mrs. Anderson is survived by her husband, Michael Ray Anderson; mother, Shirley Faye Brittingham; sons, Josh Leonard & Brandi, and Ryan Anderson; daughters, Nitaya Stanley & Jason, Nikki Watts and Jericca Anderson; brother, Don Nelson; sister, Michelle Buker; 8 grandchildren; and numerous nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, James Lester Brittingham; and mother-in-law, Mary Nell Anderson.