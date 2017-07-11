Hillary Griffin “H.G.” Hayes, Jr of Geneva passed away on Tuesday, July 4, 2017. He was 86.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, July 8, 2017 at First Baptist Church in Geneva with Dr. Ed Scott and Rev. Steve Skidmore officiating. Eulogy was delivered by Randall Meeks. Burial followed at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Warren Holloway Ward funeral home of Geneva directing. The family received friends at the church on Saturday.

Mr. Hayes was born on March 27, 1931 in Florala to the late Hillary Griffin, Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Owen Hayes along with three older sisters; Myrtle, Carola, and Eunice. H.G. attended Covington County High School. After graduating from Covington County High School, Florala in 1948, H.G. decided to attend Alabama Polytechnic Institute, now known as Auburn University, where he graduated with a BS degree in Pharmacy in the spring of 1954.

Hayes then took his first job in Thomasville, GA with Thomas Drug Store. In 1956, as a businessman and pharmacist, he opened a drug store in Geneva named Center Drug which grew into the current locations in Ozark and Enterprise, Alabama and Cairo, GA. His career in the banking industry began as serving as member of the Board of Directors for The American Bank. He soon became the bank’s fourth President after the passing of Comer Corbitt.

In July of 2007, The American Bank and State Bank & Trust Company merged to become SB&T Bank in Alabama. Hayes became the President of SB&T Bank.

Within the community, Hayes served as the President of the Greater Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce and was a member of the Geneva Rotary Club for 60 years where he was recognized as a Paul Harris Fellow. He was a member of the First Baptist Church for over 50 years. Hayes was also involved with the economic development opportunities within the area.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by three sisters, Myrtle Hayes, Carola Hayes, and Eunice Henig.

He is survived by his wife, Gail Farmer Hayes of Geneva; one daughter, Cam Hayes of Geneva; one son, David B. Hayes (Cindy) of Geneva; step-daughter, Stevi Weekley Sims (Roy) of Birmingham; five grandchildren, Brien H. Sullivan (Rachel) of Geneva, Lauren Hayes of Dothan, Christie Hayes Spence (Brandon) of Dothan, Hayes and Madison Sims both of Birmingham; four great-grandchildren, Rylie and Reagan Spence, and Jake and Parker Sullivan.