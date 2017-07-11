Mr. Jared Maxwell McDougald, 76, passed away Wednesday, July 5, 2017 in DeLand, Florida. Mr. McDougald was born July 2, 1941 in Davenport, Florida and was a longtime resident of Lakeland, Florida. He was a graduate of Summerlin Institute in Bartow, a U.S. Army veteran serving in the 138th Military Police unit, and a security guard for many years at the Avon Park Correctional Institution.

Mr. McDougald was preceded in death by his parents, Grady M. and Bruniese Johnson McDougald.

He is survived by his daughters, Cathy McDougald Campbell, Daytona Beach, Florida; Leslie Stanford and husband Bryan, Columbus, Ohio; brother, Larry McDougald, Homeland, Florida; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Visitation was held Friday, July 7, 2017 at Hancock Funeral Home, 945 E. Broadway, Fort Meade, Florida. Funeral services were held Saturday, July 8, 2017 from the graveside in Homeland Cemetery.