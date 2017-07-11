Ruby Kathryn Gilbert McGowan of Geneva passed away on Sunday, July 9, 2017. She was 85. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, at the First Baptist Church with Dr. Edwin E. Scott officiating. Burial will follow at Eunola Cemetery with Pittman Funeral Home of Geneva directing. The family will receive friends at the church on Wednesday, beginning at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the First Baptist Church, PO Box 579, Geneva, AL 36340, or to the Eunola Cemetery Fund, c/o Mary Ann Hatcher, 338 Shawnee Dr., Wetumpka, AL 36092.

Mrs. McGowan was born in Holmes County, FL on December 11, 1931, to the late Clayton Wilson Gilbert and Ruby Eliza Williams Gilbert. The oldest of eight children, she graduated from Bethlehem High School, Class of 1950. She was employed at USDA office of Agriculture Stabilization and Conservation Services in Bonifay, FL. Upon marriage, she moved to Geneva where she worked for the ASCS office for thirty-five years.

Mrs. McGowan was an active member of First Baptist Church of Geneva for more than sixty-five years. She taught Beginners and Primary Sunday School Classes and served on various committees, including the Baptismal and Benevolence Committees. She was an avid cook, gardener and quilt maker. She enjoyed using her gifts to bless others. She loved and was loved by her family, church, and community.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Daniel Leonard McGowan, Sr.; brother, Eugene Gilbert; and her nephew, Ronald Gilbert. She is survived by her son, Daniel Leonard McGowan, Jr. (Carol) of Hurricane, WV; daughter, Karol Beck (Ricky), of Geneva; four grandchildren, Abbie Kathryn Beck of Freeport, FL, Lydia Beck Langham (Trey) of Geneva, Daniel McGowan (Ana) of Richmond, VA, and James McGowan of Hurricane, WV; six great-grandchildren, Amelia Anne Langham, Lillian Paige Langham, Robert Beck Ellis, Kathryn Eliza Ellis, Julia Lynn Langham, and Anne Marie Romeo; three sisters, Dorothy Elise Cooley of Geneva, Wynell Gilmore (Hubert) of Panama City, FL, Gaynell Brinkley (Chuck) of Bonifay, FL; three brothers, Clayton Gilbert (Christine) of Dothan, Winston Gilbert (Bobbie Jean) of Geneva, Eddie Gilbert (Patsy) of Bonifay, FL and numerous nieces and nephews.