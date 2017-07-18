Mr. David Williams passed away Monday, July 3,2017 in Dayton, Ohio. He was 43.

Mr. Williams is survived by his mother, Judy Hudson of Samson (formerly of Enterprise); his wife: Christie Lynn Sager Williams of Menasha, WI; son: Christopher Joseph Williams of Glendale, AZ; daughter: Cameron Inez Williams of Glendale, AZ; Step Son: Cory William Sager of Menasha, WI; step daughters: Haley Marie (Brandon) Bathke of Bloomer, WI; Ashley Gross of Menasha, WI; and his grandchildren: Jaxson Milton Bathke and Neveah Briella Demro.

Private Services were held on Saturday, July 8, 2017 at Keahey Funeral Home of Lockhart, 2871 Alabama Highway 55, Florala.