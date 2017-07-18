David Williams

| | 0

Mr. David Williams passed away Monday, July 3,2017 in Dayton, Ohio. He was 43.

Mr. Williams is survived by his mother, Judy Hudson of Samson (formerly of Enterprise); his wife: Christie Lynn Sager Williams of Menasha, WI; son: Christopher Joseph Williams of Glendale, AZ; daughter: Cameron Inez Williams of Glendale, AZ; Step Son: Cory William Sager of Menasha, WI; step daughters: Haley Marie (Brandon) Bathke of Bloomer, WI; Ashley Gross of Menasha, WI; and his grandchildren: Jaxson Milton Bathke and Neveah Briella Demro.

Private Services were held on Saturday, July 8, 2017 at Keahey Funeral Home of Lockhart, 2871 Alabama Highway 55, Florala.

Posted in Obituaries

Leave a Comment