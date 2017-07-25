Mr. Gene Autry Cross, of Coffee Springs, passed away Monday, July 17, 2017 at his residence surrounded by family. He was 82.

Funeral services with military honors were held on Friday, July 21, 2017 in the chapel of Sorrells Funeral Home and Crematory in Enterprise. Burial followed in Peaceful Acres Cemetery in Opp. The family received friends at the funeral home on Friday, July 21, 2017.

Mr. Cross was born April 14, 1935 in Geneva county to the late John Dupree and Votie Lee Judah Cross. He served his country in the United States Navy until retirement and then worked as an Engineer for Michelin. In addition to his parents, two sisters, one brother, and one granddaughter, Emily Pelham all preceded him in death.

Survivors include six children: Candace Pelham (John), Dothan; Jean Sutley (Jason), Coffee Springs; John Elvin Cross (Emily), Coffee Springs; Rick Uplinger, Pennsylvania; Harold Eugene Kyser (Tammy), Opp; Willy Cross, Opp; 20 grandchildren.

