Kristin Marinell King of Bonifay, FL passed away on Thursday, July 20, 2017 in a Dothan Hospital from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. She was 25.

Funeral services were held Monday, July 24, 2017 in the chapel of Warren Holloway Ward Funeral Home in Geneva. Burial followed in the Whitewater Baptist Church Cemetery with Warren Holloway Ward Funeral Home of Geneva directing. The family received friends at the funeral home on Sunday, July 23, 2017.

Kristin was born in Marianna, FL on July 16, 1992. Kristin was a loving and devoted mother, daughter and sister. She enjoyed spending her free time with Adeline doing crafts. In her short 25 years, she touched countless lives. Kristin was loved so much by her family, and had a special love for her sister Katie. She had such a loving spirit, gentle disposition, and loved to laugh. She will be forever missed.

She was preceded in death by her grandmothers, Linda King and Mary Nell Lloyd; and grandfather, Bobby Watson.

She is survived by her daughter who was the apple of her eye, Adeline Dream Register of Bonifay, FL; father and mother, Bobby L and Marilyn King of Bonifay, FL; sister, Katherine King (Adam Majors) and their son, Colt Majors of Bonifay, FL; grandfather, Bob King of Bonifay, FL; grandmother, Mary Watson of Hartford; special aunts and uncles, Rachel Nassar (Thomas) and their daughter, Grace Nassar , Bobby M. Watson, Steve Watson (Debbie), Naomi Sheffield (James), Nelson Watson (Joanie); and a host of special cousins, and friends.