Mr. Albert Britton Adkison of Coffee Springs, passed away on Wednesday morning July 26, 2017 at Flowers Hospital. He was 82.

Funeral services were held on Friday, July 28, 2017, in the chapel of Warren Holloway Ward Funeral Home. Reverend Jason Hughes officiated. A private interment followed at Coffee Springs Cemetery with Warren Holloway Ward Funeral Home of Geneva directing. The family received friends at the funeral home on Friday prior to the service.

Flowers were accepted or memorial contributions can be made in Albert’s honor to Shoebox Ministry at Coffee Springs First Baptist Church, 435 Railroad Street Coffee Springs, AL 36318.

Mr. Adkison was born February 3, 1935, in Barbour County to the late Chalmus Britton and Minnie Inez Adkison. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Jim Adkison.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Sandra Nobinger Adkison of Coffee Springs; three daughters, Anna Johnson (Jamey) of Dothan, Bethan Smith (Anthony) of Enterprise, and Cailyn Haynes (Matthew) of Moody; six grandchildren Amelia Bethany Johnson, Lois Britton Johnson, Mills Brody Smith, Jude Bridges Smith, McCord Charles Haynes, and Henry Britton Haynes.

Warren~Holloway~Ward Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.