Mrs. Patricia Ann Helms Jackson passed away Saturday, July 8, 2017. She was 65.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, July 11, 2017 in the chapel of Warren Holloway Ward Funeral Home in Geneva with Rev. James Lamb and Rev. Clyde Smith officiating. Burial followed in the Pleasant Home Cemetery with Warren Holloway Ward Funeral Home of Geneva directing. The family received friends at the funeral home on Monday, July 10, 2017.

Patricia was born in Chancellor to the late Leslie Cryle and Grover Nell Flowers Helms. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and sister. She loved to cook, and was a very devoted Christian lady who loved the lord and doing for others. She was a member of Mt. Pleasant Assembly of God Church. Flowers were accepted.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by three brothers, Leslie Harold, Gerald and Ricky Helms.

Survivors include her husband of 40 years, Joe Edd (Eddie) Jackson of Geneva; one son and daughter in law, Chad Sherman Peak and Malinda, of Bay Minette; one daughter and son in law Christy Lynn Jackson Hodge and Reggie, of Bonifay, FL; five grandchildren, Kross Jackson Smith, Lorralyigh Graceland Peak, Elijah Adams- Peak, John Turner and Celeste Williams; three brothers, Murl Lamar Helms and wife Bonita of Hartford, Thomas W, “Tommy” Helms of Geneva, and Leslie Wayne Helms and wife Tami of Geneva; two sisters, Mary Ann Bresyhan and husband Ed of Gainesville, FL, Sandra Helms Bowers and husband Johnny of Westville, FL; and a number of very special nieces and nephews.