Rennah Patricia “Pat” Lawler (80) went peacefully into the arms of her Savior on July 28, 2017. Pat was born on November 19, 1936, in Coffee County, to Howard and Onyx Mauldin. She was raised in Geneva, by her doting aunt and uncle, Glennie Blair and John P. Watson. She graduated from Geneva High School in 1955 and went to work at Maxwell AFB where she met her future husband, Raymond Erwin Lawler, who was in the Air Force at the time. Ray and Pat were married on June 27, 1957, and soon moved back to Ray’s home state of California where they eventually made their home in the City of Orange.

While Ray pursued his career in the aerospace defense industry, Pat became a renowned sales representative of Sears Roebuck in the sewing machines and vacuum cleaner department. Perhaps, attributable to growing up in her Uncle John’s General Store in Geneva, Pat was a consummate people person who knew instinctively how to sell! She never met a stranger and always seemed to bring the best out of everyone she met. She repeatedly won numerous awards for her sales skills.

Ray and Pat were blessed with the arrival of a baby daughter on October 14, 1963, Rennah Marie, who they raised with love and affection. Following the death of her beloved husband in 2002, she returned to Geneva to care for her aunt Glennie until her passing. While back in Geneva, she became a friend to every stray dog she saw, oftentimes spending her days putting bowls of dog food out at various locations so they had something to eat. Eventually, she moved to Coppell, Texas, to be closer to her daughter and family.

She lived for many years at St, Joseph’s Retirement Village, where she was known by all and was always sporting for a rousing game of cards. She had a deep and abiding faith in our Lord Jesus Christ and was a favorite of both her Baptist bible study group and the retired Catholic priests and sisters at St. Joseph’s. She spent her remaining years constantly doting on her grandchildren, Lizzie and John, whom she showered with constant love and affection. She was kind and generous almost to a fault! She loved to travel and took her grandchildren on numerous adventures to England, Hawaii and the Caribbean Islands.

Pat was a lifelong fan of Tom Jones and often enthusiastically took her daughter to his concerts. She even had tickets to his next concert in Dallas. Her grandchildren, Lizzie and John, will go in her stead. Pat was preceded in death by her mother and father, her beloved Aunt Glennie and Uncle John, her sister and brother, Joan Syrtheria and Dan Carroll Mauldin, and her many beloved dogs, Ewok, Butchy, Wicket and Big Red. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Rennah M. and Jeffrey G. Degenfelder, her grandchildren, Rennah Elizabeth and John Edward, of Coppell, Texas; her brother, John Mauldin of Covington, Ohio and her nieces, Susan Friend and Susan Miller of Montgomery.

A service will be held on Wednesday, August 2nd, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Joseph’s Retirement Village Chapel in Coppell, Texas, Fr. Bob Crisp officiating, followed by a service on Friday, August 4th, at 2:30p.m., in Geneva, Alabama, at Pittman Funeral Home. She will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband Ray at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Geneva. Her family wishes to express their gratitude to the caring staff of St. Joseph’s Retirement Village, Sandy Lake Nursing Home of Coppell, Davita of Carrollton, and Hospice of Grapevine.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to S.O.S. Animal Shelter, 25944 Highway 134 Enterprise, AL 36330 http://www.sosshelter.com/donate.