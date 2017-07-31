Ruby Borden Darty, (86) of Hartford, Alabama.

Our beloved Mother passed away July 19, 2017. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-great grandmother, and sister. Mother was more than a mom, she was our guardian angel. We were blessed to have shared our lives with one that was so wise and with so much love to give. Our success in life was because of the way she raised us. Having wisdom is easy when you are taught the love of the Lord and the Faith to believe. She was a perfect example for us all; she will always be in our hearts…

She is survived by four children: Diane (Gus) Bradley, Alabama, Margaret Glenn (aka) Minet, Georgia, Shirley (Danny) Ledbetter, South Carolina, Norman (Nancy) Darty, Alabama. Five grandchildren: Lisa (Greg) Tharpe, Alabama, Christopher (Amanda) Owens, Mississippi, Kayla Darty, Alabama, Layla Darty, Alabama, Aaron Darty, Alabama. Six great grandchildren: Pennie (Matthew) Webb, Emily Eldridge, Noah Owens, Arianna Owens, Delilah Williams (Darty), Kinsley Owens. Two great great grandchildren: Mia Webb, Rory Webb…In addition surviving family are four sisters: Lela Taylor, Indiana, Shirley (John) Blankenship, Florida, Freida Harper, Florida, Brenda (Larry) Vandiver, Alabama. And, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other living relatives that were very much loved by Mother.

Funeral service will be held on FRIDAY, AUGUST 4, 2017 at 11am at Bottoms Funeral Chapel in Hartford, Alabama 334-588-3250…Burial followed at Hartford City Cemetery.