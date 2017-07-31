Sgt. Keith Eugene Dorethy, USA, Ret. passed away Monday, July 24, 2017. He was 66. Funeral services were held on Saturday, July 29, 2017, in the chapel of Pittman Funeral Home in Geneva with the Reverends Red Coleman, David Holt, and Douglas Williams officiating. Burial, with full military rites, followed at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Pittman Funeral Home of Geneva. The family received friends at the funeral home on Saturday.

Mr. Dorethy was born in Macomb, IL on May 9, 1951, to the late William Vernon Dorethy and Marvel Hariette Kelly Dorethy. He retired as a Sergeant in the US Army after serving his country for more than twenty-two years. He was awarded numerous decorations and medals during his career.

He is survived by his wife, Wanda Whitaker Dorethy of Geneva; two daughters, Karla Wilcox of Hoover and Heather Jones, and husband, Anthony of the Perry Store Community; son, Shaun Dorethy, and wife, Liana of Hoschton, GA; and six grandchildren.