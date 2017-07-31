Sheila Marie Greggs of Defuniak Springs, FL passed away on Wednesday, July 26, 2017. She was 54.

A memorial service was held on Saturday, July 29, 2017 in the chapel of Warren Holloway Ward Funeral Home with Rev. Scott Crooms officiating.

Sheila was born in Samson on January 5, 1963. She loved to read, all animals, and being outdoors. She was a loving mother, grandmother, daughter, and sister. She was preceded in death by her father in 1968, L.B. Franklin Greggs.

She is survived by one son, Nicholas Mann (Sharon) of Defuniak Springs, FL; one daughter, Laresa Avant of Defuniak Springs, FL; mother, Frances Ard (Dixon) of Coffee Springs; grandchildren, Sebastian, Gavin, Chandra, Magen, Abbigail Mann, Robert Ammons, Annanell Ammons, Sara-Ryann Avant, and Ashlee Avant; three sisters, Julia Peak, Charlene Teresa Greggs, and Rachel Greggs; three brothers, James Daniel (Pat) Greggs, Donald Wayne Greggs, and Gary Leon (Lorrie) Jordan.

