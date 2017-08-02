Mrs. Sarah Whigham Grimes, age 95 of Opp, AL died Monday, July 31, 2017 at a local hospital.

A funeral Service for Mrs. Grimes will be conducted 11:00 AM Thursday, August 3, 2017 at 84 East Church of Christ in Opp, AL with interment following at Lowery Cemetery. Ronnie Wade and Kevin Presley will be officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 9:00 AM until service time.

Mrs. Grimes is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Joe (Mavis) Grimes; daughters-in-law, Linda Grimes and Pat Grimes; sister, Jewel Pridgen; grandchildren, Louie (Tammy) Grimes, David (Angie) Grimes, Myra Lunsford (Tim Bedsole), Josh (Haley) Grimes, Ashley (Shane) Woodard; numerous great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, L.C. Grimes; sons, Louie Grimes Sr. and Bill Grimes.

Wyatt Funeral Home of Opp, AL is serving the Grimes family. Those unable to attend may sign the guestbook online at www.wyattfuneralhome.com