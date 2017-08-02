NASHVILLE NC – Terri Jackson Anderson, age 69, went home to be with Jesus Christ, our Lord and Savior, on Wednesday, July 26, 2017. Born in Bradenton, Florida on April 10, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Earl Jackson and Gladys Jackson Pridgen. She was also preceded in death by her brother, David Earl Jackson.

Terri, was a devoted wife and mother, who served her family and country as a dependent spouse during her husband’s 29 year Air Force career. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, a husband of 51 years, Richard Anderson; sons, Richard Wayne Anderson and wife, Rebekah, of Youngsville, North Carolina; and Michael Gregory Anderson and wife, Kelly, of Nashville, North Carolina. She is also survived by grandchildren, Richard David, Stephen Michael, Jon Alan, Garrett Matthew, Samantha Corynn, Ashley Nicole, Cara Suzanne, Jenna Paige, and Sophia Grace; brothers, Roger Pridgen, and Mickey Jackson; her aunt, Jan Floyd and her cousin, Renee Russell.

A Celebration of Terri’s Life will be held on Wednesday, August 2, 2017 at 6:00 PM at Parkwood Baptist Church, 1731 Hunter Hill Road, Rocky Mount with the Rev. John Scott officiating. A visitation will follow the service in the Foyer of Parkwood Baptist Church.

The family would like to thank Dr. Daniel Crocker and Eastern North Carolina Medical Group, Pruitt Health HOSPICE and Nash county EMS for their dedicated service in caring for Terri. Special thanks to Frankie Clark for her outstanding nursing skills and kindness during our struggle with cancer.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Iron Academy of Raleigh, c/o Parkwood Baptist Church, 1731 Hunter Hill Road, Rocky Mount, NC 27804.

Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services.