Rum Road site of second dispute Thursday

A physical disturbance call led to a manhunt on Aug. 3.

Holmes County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) responded to Wiregrass Medical Center in Geneva, Alabama in reference to a physical disturbance that occurred at a Rum Road residence in Westville.

Deputies made contact with a female victim who was seeking medical attention when they arrived at the hospital.

The victim, in a statement, said she had gone to the residence of Danny Graham on Rum Road to retrieve some of her belongings as they had recently broken up. She said that while she was there he threw her down and choked her.

She further stated that she was able to fight him off, and began to try and run when he tackled her and began choking her again, until some family members were able to pull him off of her.

The victim had several cuts and scrapes as well as a knot on her head.

Deputies then traveled to the Rum Road to locate Graham and found he had already left the residence.

It was at this time that contact was made with Geneva Police Department (GPD). HCSO deputies and a GPD officer went to a residence just inside Alabama where Graham was believed to be. When law enforcement pulled in the yard, Graham fled on foot.

Additional units from Holmes and Geneva counties responded a set up a perimeter.

Holmes and Walton Correctional Institutions’ K-9 teams responded and began tracking Graham through a swamp alongside deputies.

Graham was captured and taken into custody with no further incidents.

After being transported to the Geneva County Jail, Graham signed an extradition waiver and was transported to Holmes County Jail where he faces a felony charge of battery by strangulation.

Holmes County Sheriff John Tate thanks the Geneva Police Department, Geneva County Sheriff’s Office and Holmes and Walton Correctional Institutions K-9 teams for their assistance.