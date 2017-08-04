Westville man critical after shootout

William “Scrub” Brewer, 50, is in critical condition after being shot by Holmes County deputies after a domestic disturbance spun out of control Wednesday afternoon at his mother’s Rum Road residence south of Geneva.

After deputies were dispatched by 911 to the scene, there was reportedly a disturbance between Brewer and his mother. Brewer barricaded himself inside the home and then threw a homemade fire bomb at an exterior door. He then broke out a window and began firing at the deputies, who returned fire and critically wounded Brewer.

Sheriff John Tate said Brewer will be facing multiple charges if he recovers. He had been airlifted to Southeast Alabama Medical Center in Dothan with multiple gunshot wounds. Following standard procedure, the three deputies involved are on paid administrative leave, pending an investigation by Florida Department of Law Enforcement.