Johnny LaRue Smith, 77, passed away on Sept. 14, 2017 at his home in Southside, Ala. He had suffered from Alzheimer’s Disease for several years but ultimately succumbed to cancer. He was surrounded by his wife and daughters.

Affectionately known as “Sonny”, Johnny was born on Sept. 3, 1940 in Opp to Mary Frances (McLendon) and John “Doc” Smith.

He and his brother, Rex, enjoyed a childhood filled with an abundance of cousins to play with, girls to impress and trips to “Diddy-wa-diddy” or the cabin to swim and fish.

Ferociously competitive, John lettered in football, basketball and baseball at Opp High School before graduating in 1958.

He then joined the Navy and traveled to San Diego, Hawaii and the South Pacific as a Radarman.

On his return, he married Mary Lou McWaters of Opp and Phenix City and began a family.

In 1969, he graduated from Auburn University, a place that would be near and dear to his heart for the rest of his life. A playful “War Eagle” was one of the last phrases John uttered in his final days.

While earning a degree in Business Administration, John studied computer programming and would work on the cutting edge of technology for companies like IBM and Honeywell before becoming an entrepreneur.

He and Mary Lou ran several small businesses together, including a restaurant and a dry cleaning operation, during their 25 year marriage. John went on to list a roofing company and a residential development corporation as businesses he owned before becoming a Custom Home Builder in Dallas, Texas.

It was in Dallas that he met Carolyn Carter Smithson, formerly of Anniston, AL. She became his final dance partner and wife of 27 years.

John is survived by two daughters, Brigitte Smith of Rockford, Ala and Michele Smith of Denham Springs, Louisiana; his wife,Carolyn, and four step-daughters Sonie Fisher, Marlina Smithson, Cheryl Osbourn and Stephanie Hulon, all of Texas.

He is also survived by nine grandchildren (Joshua Hall, Catlain Hall, Marjori-Grace Hall, Gabby Smith, Luke Smith, John Fisher, Craig Fisher, Josey Osbourn and Olivia Osbourn) and four great-grandchildren (Jayla Hall, Felix Malveaux, Antoine Hall and Kinslee Fisher), his brother, Rex Smith of Arlington, VA, his former spouse Mary Lou Smith of Rockford, Ala. and many cousins, including Allen Yancey and Bobby Strickland of Opp.