Bruce K. Cottington, 90, died September 14 at his home in Litchfield, Minnesota.

The funeral service was held on Friday, Sept. 22, with burial later this fall at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.

Bruce was born January 22, 1927 on a farm near Forest City, Iowa, the 10th of 13 children.

His father, Levi, died when Bruce was nine.

In 1942, at 16, Bruce enlisted in the Navy, serving with the 4th Marine Division in the Pacific Theater, participating in seven battles and island assaults.

He returned to active duty in Korea, participating in the Christmas Eve action at Hungnam, receiving his eighth battle star.

He attended Drake University in Des Moines, married Florence Anderson from Decorah and started a family.

He went into the grocery business, finally settling in Litchfield in 1967.

He founded the Peanut Butter and Milk Festival in 1972 and established the sister city relationship with Hartford, Alabama.

That program continues and the annual citizen exchanges have introduced many from the Litchfield area to lifelong Alabama friends.

He was also a tireless promoter of the dairy industry.

Florence died in 1996.

Bruce leaves three sons, their wives, and seven grandchildren.