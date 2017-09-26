lizabeth Sellers

Elizabeth Sellers, age 78, a native of Geneva and a resident of Palm Beach Gardens Florida, passed away at her home on Friday, August 18, 2017. Elizabeth was born on November 25, 1938 in Geneva County to the late Eula Mae and Perce Sellers.

She was retired from Pratt and Whitney of West Palm Beach, Florida after 42 years of devoted service.

She was preceded in death by her parents, five sisters; Bernice VanLandingham, Virginia Oaks, Lillian George, Eunice Knowles and Wilma Sands; three brothers: Hollis Sellers, Collis Sellers and Floyd Owens.

Survivors include one sister: Essie V. Spikes, Geneva, Alabama; three nieces; Phyllis Atherton (Mark), Palm Beach Gardens, Florida; Deana Oaks, Jensen Beach, Florida; Patti Phipps (Dennis), Geneva, Alabama; three nephews, Keith Spikes, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida; Darrin VanLandingham (Jessica), Hoover, Alabama; Kevin VanLandingham (Kelly), Blacksburg, South Carolina; Grandnieces and Grandnephews, Kristen Atherton, South Windsor, Connecticut; Linsey Phipps, Hoover, Alabama; Chase Phipps, Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Kylie VanLandingham, Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Morgan VanLandingham, Hoover, Alabama; Ceara VanLandingham, Blacksburg, South Carolina; and Cole VanLandingham, Williamsburg, Virginia; one great, great niece and two great, great nephews.