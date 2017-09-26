Mr. Henry Hubert Childs of Samson passed away on Monday, September 25, 2017. He was 91.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 30, 2017, at the First Baptist Church of Samson with Rev. Sam Totten officiating. Burial will follow at Travelers Rest Cemetery with Pittman Funeral Home of Samson directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, September 29, 2017, from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the First Baptist Church, 100 West Main St., Samson, AL, 36477, or to the charity of your choice.

Mr. Childs was born in Geneva County on October 4, 1925, to the late James Monroe and Addie Eliza McDuffie Childs. He was a longtime member and Deacon Emeritus at the First Baptist Church. Following his graduation from Geneva High School, Class of 1943, Mr. Childs served in the US Army during WWII. He was awarded the Purple Heart after being shot by a German on the Czech border on Friday, April 13th, 1945.

After the war, Mr. Childs owned and operated Childs Hardware Store in Samson for many years. Prior to his retirement, he worked for the US Postal Service for fourteen years. He also served several years on the Samson City Council. He was preceded in death by his son, Wilbur Childs; two sisters, Dottie Smith and Emma McDuffie; and three brothers, Lawrence, Levie, and Lennon Childs.

He is survived by his loving wife of seventy years, Foy Virginia Childs; daughter, Emily Fitzgerald (Will); three grandchildren, Amanda Coutta (Greg), all of Knoxville, TN, David Hochnedel (Korie), US Army (El Paso, TX), and Gretchen Caudill (Danny) of Fairbanks, AK; brother, Herbert Childs of Samson; and numerous nieces and nephews.