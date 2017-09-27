Charles R. Wicks, 98, passed away September 19, 2017 with the love of his life by his side, at his home in Opp.

Mr. Wicks was born September 19, 1919, in Pierce County, MO, to Harry A. Wicks and Inez Rhea Wicks. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Doris Scofield Wicks of Opp, AL; sons, Charles Michael Wicks (Denise) and Thomas Alan Wicks (Linda); grandchildren, Matthew Wicks, Michele Wicks Gossett, Jennifer Wicks Hanson, Spencer Wicks and Tyler Wicks; and 13 great-grandchildren, all whom he loved and adored. He was preceded in death by his parents, Inez R. & Harry A. Wicks; and brother, Allison Wicks.

Mr. Wicks was a college graduate of the University of Missouri in 1941. After graduating, he joined the United States Army. He served his country in Europe during World War II as a forward observer and held several positions while in the European Theatre with his final rank as a Major. He was awarded the Bronze Star. He remained in the National Guard after World War II and became a Company Commander of an Armoured Tank Company, and transitioned the unit into an Engineer Company, which it remains today.

Mr. Wicks worked for Empire District Electric in Joplin, MO as a purchasing agent for 38 years. He served many years on the Pierce City, MO school board, while his sons were of school age, establishing a lunch program in the school system. He lived his life as a gentleman with Christian values. He lived a full life that included a long and happy marriage to his wife, a loving family, many friends, a strong Christian faith, passion and love.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m Friday, September 22, 2017 from Wyatt Funeral Home Chapel with full military honors following in Peaceful Acres Memorial Gardens. Visitation was held one hour prior to the service. Mark Lilly and Mark Dees officiated. Serving as pallbearers were Matthew Wicks, Spencer Wicks, Tyler Wicks, Scott Banks, Allen Scofield and Lee Scofield.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 209 East Ida Avenue, PO Box 126, Opp, AL 36467.