Naomi Virginia Kirkland Trammell, affectionately known as Aunt Nell or Aunt Nell Mi of Westville, FL, passed away on Tuesday, September 26, 2017 at home with her family by her side. She was 87 years old.

Funeral services were held on Friday, September 29, 2017 in the chapel of Warren Holloway Ward Funeral Home of Geneva with the Minister Ken Lefler officiating. Burial followed in the Midway Cemetery with Warren Holloway Ward Funeral Home of Geneva directing. The family received friends at the funeral home on Thursday, September 28, 2017.

Mrs. Trammell was born in Holmes County, FL on December 3, 1929 to the late Franklin Posey and Callie Viola Prescott Kirkland. She was baptized in 1971 as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. She was a member of the Geneva Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses where she was an avid Bible student. Mrs. Trammell was a loving and devoted wife and mother to her husband and children. She was truly one of the world’s greatest cooks, having fed so many family and friends.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Leon Park Trammell; two grandchildren, Steven Brad Cumbie and Tracy Lindsey Garlo; two brothers, John Henry and Coy Kirkland; two sisters, Mathel Scott and Beatrice Cross.

She is survived by four daughters, Leona Lindsey (Jerry) of Westville, FL, Ida Cumbie (Charles) of Opp, Ramona Duncan (Jerry) of Crestview, FL; and Tammy Trammell of Westville, FL; two sons, Park Trammell (Kay) and Terry Trammell (Cindy) both from Westville, FL; eight grandchildren, Kim Trammell (Lori), Timmy Trammell (Heather), Keith Trammell, Donna Hudlow (Jason), David Trammell, Aric Cumbie (Tonya), Ashley Davison (Courtney), and Beth Dugan (Robert); 20 great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; two sisters, Marie Barlar of Pensacola, FL, and Lillie V. Wilkerson of Geneva; one brother, Lavoy Kirkland of Geneva; and numerous nieces and nephews, including special niece, Joyce Stephens.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Ryan Conner for his devoted love and care of our mother, and also Emerald Coast Hospice for their special care.