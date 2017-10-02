Ralph Roland Aycock, a resident of Opp Health and Rehab, passed away on Tuesday, September 26, 2017. He was 82. Funeral services were held Friday, September 29, 2017, in the chapel of Pittman Funeral Home in Geneva. Burial followed at Friendship Community Cemetery with Pittman Funeral Home of Geneva directing. The family received friends at the funeral home prior to the service on Friday. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Friendship Community Cemetery, 763 CR 21 Geneva, AL, 36340.

Mr. Aycock was born in Coffee Springs on October 28, 1934, to the late Ralph and Ella Ruth Aycock. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Tammi Aycock; and his sister, Dorothy Aycock Morgan.

He is survived by his son, Jeffrey David Aycock of Black; four brothers, Donald Aycock, Lamar Aycock (Sue), all of Samson, Robert Aycock (Carolyn) of Geneva, and Guy Aycock (Betty) of Lumberton, MS; four sisters, Grace Adkison (Leon) of Goodman, Hazel McGowan (Dykes), Sandra Merchant (James Donald), and Sarah Morgan, all of Samson. The family would like to thank the CNA’s, nurses and staff at Opp Health and Rehab and also Kindred Hospice for their outstanding and loving care.