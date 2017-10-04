Mrs. Lanorah B. Martin, 72, of Florala, Alabama died Friday, Sept. 29, 2017 at Mizell Memorial Hospital in Opp.

A memorial service for Mrs. Martin was held at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 2, 2017 at Wyatt Funeral Home Chapel with Tucker Aplin & Johnny Wayne Cravey officiating.

Visitation was held one hour prior to the service.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Scott & Stephanie Haggard; sister, Mary Yancey; grandchildren, Cody Martin, Cheyenne Martin, and Harley Martin; and 6 great-grandchildren. Mrs. Martin was preceded in death by her husband, Barnard Martin.

Wyatt Funeral Home of Opp, Alabama is serving the Martin family. Those unable to attend may sign the guestbook at www.wyattfuneralhome.com