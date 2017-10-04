Mrs. Lois Evelyn Whaley, 92, of Opp died Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017 in Mizell Memorial Hospital. Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017 from Sweetwater Baptist Church with burial following in the church cemetery.

Visitation was held at the church one hour prior to the service. Donald Hall & Wayne Sharpe officiated.

Mrs. Whaley is survived by her son & daughter-in-law, Sammy & Regina Whaley; daughters & sons-in-law, Dianne & Tom Bracey, Mary & Danny Meeks, and Donna & Johnny Mack; and 6 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren & 1 great-great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Oders Whaley.