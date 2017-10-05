Christians Who Care outreach meeting Oct. 9 in Geneva

Christians Who Care will be have a meeting on Oct. 9 at 6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church. Pastor Jake Brady along with the Christians Who Care group invite all who seek help with drug or alcohol addictions to join the meeting.

Also attending the meeting will be Purpose and Promise Ministries, a community support outreach group.

Dinner will be served, and the church is located at 304 South Academy St in Geneva.

For more information on this meeting or Christians Who Care, contact Connie Roney at 334-723-5629 or Dustin Roney at 334-449-2678.

For more information on Purpose and Promise Ministries, contact Jessie Wells at 334-360-1906 or Jessica Simmons at 334-248-3956.

Chirstians Who Care was founded by Connie Roney based on scriptural inspiration from 2 Timothy 2:15, “Study to shew thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth.”