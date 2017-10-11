Mrs. Jackie Owens Kendrick, 82, of Opp, died Friday, Sept. 8, at Mizell Memorial Hospital.

Mrs. Kendrick is survived by her daughter, Rose Hooks (Maxwell); sons, Paul Ricky Kendrick and Ronny Free (Shelia); and 7 grandchildren & 16 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward E. Kendrick; parents, Norma & Zack Owens; and 13 brothers & sisters.

Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, from Wyatt Funeral Home Chapel with burial following in Macedonia Cemetery in the Rose Hill Community.

Visitation for friends was held Sunday from 2 until 3 pm.

Ray Layton officiated.