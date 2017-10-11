Kenneth Raymod Kinsey

Mr. Kenneth Raymond Kinsey, age 65, of Opp, died Monday, Oct. 9, at his residence.

A funeral service for Mr. Kinsey was conducted 2 p.m, Wednesday, Oct. 11 at Wyatt Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Gary Smith officiating.

Interment followed at Peaceful Acres Memorial Gardens in Opp.

Visitation was held one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the American Heart & Lung Association.

Mr. Kinsey is survived by his wife, Elaine Parker Kinsey; daughter, Jelaine Ann Walker; brothers and sisters-in-law, Henry (Barbara) Kinsey and Gary ( Liudmyla) Kinsey; sisters and brothers-in-law, Debra (JW) Jowers and Susan (Leonard) McPherson; 2 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Richard Allen Kinsey.

Wyatt Funeral Home, of Opp, is serving the Kinsey family.

