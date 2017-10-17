Mr. William Allen “Billy” Shaffer Jr. of Geneva passed away Monday, October 9, 2017.

He was 47.

Memorial services were held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 13, 2017 in the chapel of Warren Holloway Ward Funeral Home with the Bro. Gary Watson and Bro. Steve Burroughs officiating and with Warren Holloway Ward Funeral Home of Geneva directing.

The family received friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

The family asks that flowers be omitted and contributions be made to St. Judes Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, TN.

Billy was born in Ft. Rucker on Aug. 10, 1970 to Mae Pitts and the late William Allen Shaffer, Sr.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandfather Walter Shaffer, grandmother Thelma Morrow, and Father-in-law Odell Gammons.

He was a loving husband, Son, brother, and uncle. Billy loved fishing and hunting. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved watching Alabama Crimson Tide football. “Roll Tide!”

Billy had a very loving and giving heart willing to help anyone. He faithfully attended The Crossing Church in Geneva.

He is survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Amy Gammons Shaffer of Geneva; Mother, Mae Pitts, Hartford; one sister, Kim Shaffer, Samson; Uncles and Aunts, Coy and Susan Pitts, Wicksburg; Annie Dale and Bobby Leger, Geneva and Sara and Larry Hainey, Ok. Mother-in-Law Brenda Gammons. Slocomb, Granny Frances Adams of Esto, Fl. and a number special family members and friends that he loved dearly.