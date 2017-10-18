Mrs. Evelyne Crabtree Elder, 92, of Opp, Alabama died Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017 at the home of her niece & nephew.

Mrs. Elder is survived by her son, Ronnie L. Barton; son & daughter-in-law, Timothy C. Barton & Freda; sisters, Edna Earl Jackson, Thelma Savell (Prentiss), and Velma Moore (Mac); sister-in-law, Mavis Crabtree; along with numerous nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, John D. Elder; parents, Irene Bess Crabtree and Elzar C. Crabtree; brothers, Junior Cecil Crabtree, Dewey Crabtree & wife, Cleo, and Thomas Jr. Crabtree; and brother-in-law, Harvey Jackson.

The family would like to express their love and appreciation to Evelyne’s longtime caregivers, her niece & nephew, B.J. & Thomas Crabtree.

Funeral services for Mrs. Elder were held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017 from Wyatt Funeral Home Chapel with burial following in Rhoades Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Tommy Green will be officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be Brad Barton, Heath Barton, R J Barton, Anthony Savell, Ken Savell and Ashley Savell.

The family will be receiving friends at the home of son, Tim Barton, 407 East Stewart Ave., Opp, Al 36467