Joan Moore Reynolds passed away Thursday, Oct. 5 at Ft. Walton Beach Medical Center. Reynolds was born in Coffee County on June 15, 1942. She grew up in Opp and graduated from Opp High School in 1960. She met the love of her life, C.F. Reynolds, at a July 4 picnic in 1958. They were married in July 1, 1960, and immediately went back to the University of Alabama for C.F.’s senior year of college. Upon C.F.’s graduation in 1961, the couple relocated to Ft. Walton Beach, Fla., for C.F. to begin his career with the Okaloosa County School District. Reynolds was a proud and supportive educator’s wife. She loved high school activities, especially band, basketball and tennis. Reynolds was an avid fan of the University of Alabama, and proudly wore the crimson and white. As she grew older, she developed a skill for computers and discovered her love for genealogy.

Reynolds was preceded in death by her parents, Foster and Frankie Whitman of Opp; brothers-in-law, Jack Reynolds of Enterprise and Bill Lambert of Opp; and son-in-law, James Dean of Ft. Walton Beach, Fla.

Reynolds is survived by her husband of 57 years, C.F.. She is also survived by her three children, Joni (Steve) Baker. Cliff (Diana) Reynolds, and Patti Dean, all of Ft. Walton Beach, Fla; her five grandchildren, Tyler and Samantha Reynolds, and Jessica, Joanna, and Michael Dean, all of Ft. Walton Beach Fla; her sister Janice Lambert of Opp; her sister-in-law, Alvalene Reynolds of Enterprise; special niece and nephew, Raina (Matt) Bagg of Huntsville, and Bo Lambert of Enterprise; and numerous other nieces, nephews and cousins.

A funeral service for Reynolds was held on Sat. Oct. 7 at the Mary Esther United Methodist Church, in Mary Esther, Fla. with burial following in Beal Memorial Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers were Cliff Reynolds, Tyler Reynolds, Steve Baker, Bo Lambert, Matt Bagg and Kenny Frame.