Mr. Walter Robert Waller Jr. age 82, of Opp died Thursday, Oct. 12 at Mizell Memorial Hospital. He was born June 25, 1935 in Philadelphia, MS. Mr. Waller, or Coach Waller as he was affectionately known graduated from Opp High School in 1954.

He went to the University of Alabama on a football scholarship for two and a half years and then transferred to the University of Chattanooga where he played football and graduated in 1959. He later received his Masters and AA degrees.

Mr. Waller was well known for his service and dedication in education. He served as a teacher/coach at Geneva County High School in Hartford for one year. He served 5 years as a teacher/coach at Andalusia High School. Mr. Waller was head coach at Georgiana High School for one year.

He began his career with Opp City Schools in 1966 as a teacher/coach and Assistant Principal at Opp Middle School. He served as Principal of Opp Middle School from 1967-1971. He served as Principal of Opp High School for 17 years from 1971-1988. He continued his career at the Central Office as Assistant Superintendent until his retirement in 1997.

He was a member of First United Methodist Church and taught Sunday School there for many years. Mr. Waller was a member of the Opp Lions Club. He also served on the Board of the Alabama High School Athletic Association.

Mr. Waller is survived by his wife of 58 years, Anne Jeffcoat Waller, son and daughter-in-law, Jeff (Marsha) Waller, daughter and son-in-law, Lisa (Len) Jones; brothers and sisters-in-law, Jerry (Anne) Waller, Jack (Janie) Waller, Chuck (Elaine) Waller, sisters and brothers-in-law Carole (Harry) Lees, Sue (Scott) Brown; four grandchildren: Chelsey (C.J.) Brown, Sydney Jones, mallory Waller and Aubrey (Presley) Waller.

He is proceeded in death by his parents, Walter Robert Waller Sr. and Edna Lambert Waller and sister and brother-in-law JoAnne (Dan) Henley.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother, and will be greatly missed.