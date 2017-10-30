Elmer Joe “Mickey” Motley passed away on Wednesday, October 25, 2017. He was 74 years old.

Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 30, 2017 in the chapel of Warren Holloway Ward Funeral Home in Geneva with Bishop Scott Hannen and Rev. Donnie Earles officiating. Burial followed in Shady Grove Assembly of God Cemetery with Warren Holloway Ward Funeral Home of Geneva directing. The family received friends at the funeral home on Sunday, October 29, 2017 from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m.

Mickey was born in Geneva County, AL on August 5, 1943. He loved the Geneva County community, and had a strong passion for buying and selling produce.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Deborah Ann Motley; mother, Katie Ester Matthews.

He is survived by one daughter, Christi Miller (Ricky) of Helena, AL; one granddaughter, Elizabeth Anne Miller of Helena, AL; and a host of cousins.

Warren~Holloway~Ward Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.