Eris R. Burch, a resident of Westbrook Assisted Living in Geneva, passed away on Sunday, October 29, 2017, at the age of 94. Funeral services were held at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 1, 2017, at the First Baptist Church of Samson with Rev. Sam Totten and Minister Harry O. Adkison, officiating. Burial followed at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Pittman Funeral Home of Samson directing. The family received friends prior to the service on Wednesday, beginning at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Camp Victory, 363 Victory Circle, Samson, AL 36477.

Mrs. Burch was born in Geneva County, AL on August 27, 1923, to the late Arcola and Patti Hinson Reeves. She was a graduate of Samson High School, Class of 1942 and Campbell Business College in Dothan. She was a longtime member of the Samson First Baptist Church where she taught the Kindergarten Sunday School Class for many years. Prior to her retirement, Mrs. Burch served as the Librarian at Samson Elementary School for twenty-nine years. Following her retirement, she volunteered at Camp Victory. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Burch.