Sue Parker Stafford of Samson passed away Saturday, October 28, 2017 at her residence. She was 77 years old.

Funeral services were held at 1pm Tuesday, October 31, 2017 at Bottoms Garden Chapel Funeral Home in Geneva with Bro. Donnie Earls officiating. Burial followed in Asbury Cemetery under the direction of Jimmy Bottoms of Bottoms Garden Chapel Funeral Home. The family received friends from 5pm to 7pm Monday, October 30, 2017 at the funeral home.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clem Stafford; a daughter, Sandra Stafford Richard.

Survivors include a son, Greg Stafford; daughter, Cindy Stafford, both of Geneva; son-in-law, Gene Richard of Geneva; sister and brother-in-law, Ann and Eugene Sewell of Damascus; grandchildren, Kelly Richard (Tracy Kersey), Jennifer, Samantha, and Karen Breeden, Christy Webster (Scott) Christopher, Michael, Damron Rainee Webster, Shaun Yeomans, Shaunda, Sasha, Tyler Yeomans, Brandy Tidwell (Chris Justice), Alex, Austin Torres and Skyler Webster, Shannon Webster (Greg), Ashton, Samara, Adin, Hartman, Zander Sims, Melissa Smith (Joel) Zachary, Taylor, Hailey Smith; seven great-grandchildren; two step-grandchildren, Avery and Dakota Webster.