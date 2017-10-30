William “Pete” Jones of Coffee Springs passed away in a Dothan Hospital on Tuesday, October 24, 2017. He was 69 years old.

Funeral services were held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 28, 2017 in the chapel of Warren Holloway Ward Funeral Home with Rev. David Mason officiating. Burial followed in the Eden Baptist Church Cemetery with Warren Holloway Ward Funeral Home of Geneva directing. The family received friends at the funeral home on Friday, October 27, 2017 from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m.

The family will accept flowers or memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Mr. Jones was born on October 2, 1948 in Geneva County, AL to the late William Herbert and Minnie Liza Batchelor Jones. Mr. Jones retired from Reliable Sheet Metal after 36 years as a saw operator. Pete enjoyed woodworking, his John Deere tractor, gardening, oil painting, listening to his 50’s and 60’s music, but most of all, he enjoyed the time he spent with his grandson, Jaythan. He proudly served his country with two tours in the Vietnam War. He was a member of Eden Baptist Church and currently attended Center Ridge United Methodist Church in Coffee Springs.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son, Jay William Jones; two sisters, Marti Jones and Alice Bruce.

He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Emma Jean Gibson Jones of Coffee Springs; daughter, Jessica Jones of Coffee Springs; grandson, Jaythan Hall of Coffee Springs; one brother, Dennis Jones of Orlando, FL; two sisters, Annette Miller of Winter Springs, FL, and Cleola Cintron (Jose) of Enterprise.

Serving as pallbearers will be: Jason Rodgers, Jonathan Hall, Rex “Puppy” Johnson, Eddie Ward, Bill Jones, and Michael Wood.

Serving as pallbearers will be: Jason Rodgers, Jonathan Hall, Rex "Puppy" Johnson, Eddie Ward, Bill Jones, and Michael Wood.