State fire marshals are investigating an early morning fire in the Radio Hill area in which two people died.

Firefighters responded to an RV in flames at approximately 7:35 a.m. It was located at 305 E. Smith Ave.

The victims were identified as Samantha Faye Loyd, 30, and Stancil Earl Jacobs, 44.

Geneva Fire Department, Geneva Police Department and the Geneva County Coroner’s Office are all assisting in the investigation.