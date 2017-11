Mr. Harry Werner Fries Jr., age 64, of Brantley, died Monday, Oct. 23, at his residence.

Mr. Fries is survived by his sons, Harry W. Fries III and Jeremy McCann; daughters, Pamela Hubacek and Kimberly Morrison; 1 brother and 5 grandchildren.

A memorial service for Mr. Fries will be announced by the family at a later date.