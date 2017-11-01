Mrs. Shirley Joyce Jones, 77, of Opp, died Sunday, Oct. 29, at her residence.

Shirley was a Historian and Genealogist. She worked at Chemstrand for 10 years and the Opp Mill for 10 years. She was also self-employed as the owner and operator of Onycha Grocery for 25 years.

A funeral service for Shirley was conducted at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31, at Wyatt Funeral Home Chapel with Travis Day officiating.

Interment followed at Earlytown Cemetery near Samson.

Visitation was held one hour prior to the service.

The family received friends at Shirley’s home.

Shirley is survived by her husband, James Maxwell Jones Sr.; son, James M. Jones Jr; daughters, Jeannie Jones, Jan Jones Spears and Joy Merritt; brother, Mance (Donna) Daughtry; sister, Brenda (Nix) Bailey; grandchildren, Jacob Spears, John Spears, Emily Dorsey, Courtney Pierce, Jess Merritt and Dillon Jones; and 9 great-grandchildren.

Wyatt Funeral Home of Opp, is serving the Jones family.

