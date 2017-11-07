Louise Ballard Leddon of Coffee Springs passed away on Saturday, November 4, 2017. She was 78. The family held a private memorial service. Pittman Funeral Home of Geneva was in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Leddon was born in Geneva County, AL on August 6, 1939, to the late James Victor Ballard and Flora Grace Byrd Ballard. Prior to her retirement she worked at the cotton mill in Geneva for many years. She was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-six years, James R. Leddon, whom she referred to as the love of her life; two sisters, Velma Brackin and Elizabeth Mananiger; and three brothers, James Ballard, Jimmy Ballard, and Lomax Ballard.

She is survived by her daughter, Betty Jo Pate (Norman) of Westville, Fla.; two grandsons, George Shannon Davis (Frances) of Jack, AL and Jeremy Rufus Davis of Coffee Springs; four great-grandchildren, Victoria Lynn Davis, Shawn Davis, Jeffrey McAdams and Nichole McAdams; two brothers, Troy Ballard (Shirley) and Winford Ballard (Judy), both of Bellwood, and two very special friends, George Davis and Chester Radan, both of Geneva.