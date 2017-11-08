Mrs. Dora Ethel Colton Ellis, 66, of Opp, died Monday, Nov. 6, 2017 at Covenant Inpatient Hospice Center in Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, Florida.

Mrs. Ellis is survived by her husband, Eddie Ellis; daughter & son-in-law, Evelyn Ellis Miller & Jonathan; son & daughter-in-law, Charlie Ellis & Melanie; grandchildren, Maddie Ellis, Sarah Ellis, John Miller, Blaire Ellis & Caroline Miller. She was preceded in death by her parents, Evelyn Buretta Martin Colton & Charles Henry Colton, Jr.; and brother, Garry Colton.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017 from Wyatt Funeral Home Chapel with burial following in New Home Cemetery at Basin. The family received friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Serving as honorary pallbearers were members of Opp Masonic Lodge 605.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in her honor to the church of one’s choice.