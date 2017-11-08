Mr. Joe Ronald Miller, 78, of Opp died Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017 at his residence.

Mr. Miller is survived by his wife, Marie Miller; daughter & son-in-law, Fonda Skinner & Wayne; sons & daughters-in-law, Nickey Carnley & Dawn and Kelley Carnley & Janice; son, Murrey Carnley; and 12 grandchildren & 10 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lummie Lou Lundy & Lawrence Clay Miller.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017 from Wyatt Funeral Home Chapel with burial following in the Brooklyn Methodist Church Cemetery. Visitation was held one hour prior to the service.

Janice Carnley, Gary Miller and Larry Jackson officiated with Wyatt Funeral Home of Opp directing.