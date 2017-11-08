Mary Helen Johnson Robbins passed away early Sunday morning, Nov. 5, 2017 after an extended illness. Mrs. Robbins was a devoted mother, wife, grandmother, sister-in-law-, aunt, and great-grandmother.

She worked early on in retail and then became a stay-at-home mom to raise her children. Later she became a teacher’s aide at Brookwood Forest Elementary School working with special needs children.

She then worked as a real estate agent with Robbins and Associates in Elba, Alabama. After her retirement, she enjoyed helping her husband in residential appraisal work.

Mrs. Robbins was a faithful member of Mountain Brook Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School, served several years as the president of the church’s senior citizen program, served as a member of Woman’s Missionary Union (WMU), chaired the missions housing committee, and directed the kitchen committee also at the church. She was a member of the Samford Auxiliary, and she was a life member of the Eastern Star, Prattville, Alabama.

She is survived by her husband of 71-years, William Marvin Robbins; her two children, Rhonda Robbins Galyean (and her husband, Daniel Recie Galyean, Sr.) of Rogersville, Alabama, and her son, William Anthony (Tony) Robbins, of Birmingham, Alabama. She is also survived by four grandsons; Matthew Reeves (and his wife, Danielle) from Stafford, Virginia; Will Robbins, from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Andrew Robbins, of Birmingham, Alabama; and a step-grandson, Daniel Reece Galyean, Jr. (and his wife, Laura) from Huntsville, Alabama. She has five great grandchildren. She has one sister-in-law, Ruth Ironnecklace, who resides in Pensacola, Florida; and she has numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation for Mrs. Robbins was held Wednesday, Nov. 8, at 1 p.m.in Evergreen, at Cope Funeral Home followed by a graveside service at 2 p.m. at Magnolia Cemetery.

Cope-Keahey Funeral Home was in charge of these arrangements. On Thursday, Nov. 9, at 2 p.m. will be a Memorial service at Mountain Brook Baptist Church on Montevallo Road, Birmingham.

The service will be followed by a short fellowship time.