Mr. William Randall Kersey, 55, of Opp died Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2017 in a Dothan hospital.

Mr. Kersey is survived by his sister, Rhonda Kersey Fulford; niece, Christin Ball; and aunt, Byrdell Kersey along with her family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Julie & Randall Kersey.

Visitation was held from 1-2 pm Friday, Nov. 3, 2017 at Wyatt Funeral Home with graveside services following in Peaceful Acres Memorial Gardens.

Derwood Cleland officiated with Wyatt Funeral Home directing.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to the American Heart Association or the charity of one’s choice.